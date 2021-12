Kate Middleton and Elle, Dakota Fanning

Royally perfect! Ancestry.com discovered in May 2014 that the Duchess of Cambridge is a distant cousin of the famous sisters. The trio are descendants of King Edward III. "It's so weird … it’s crazy,” Elle told E! News. "I've always wanted to do the Ancestry.com thing because I think it would be really cool. But someone did it for me, which I think is great."