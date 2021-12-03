Marisa Tomei and Julianne Moore

The My Cousin Vinny star and the Hannibal actress didn’t even know they were related, only discovering that they were genetic cousins after Tomei appeared on the PBS series Finding Your Roots. According to the Oscar winner’s results, she shares an “identical stretch of DNA along her X-chromosome” with Moore. “I KNEW WE WERE ALIKE! @marisatomei is my COUSIN!!” the Big Lebowski star wrote on Instagram in January 2019. “OMG I’m so excited, thank you @henrylouisgates for letting us know we have identical segments of DNA.”