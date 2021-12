Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy

Funny cousins! Jenny helped the Gilmore Girls alum get her first TV job by giving her a few cameos on The Jenny McCarthy Show. In July 2015, the Two and a Half Men alum shared a cute throwback photo of the relatives from when they were kids in Illinois. "Me, my sis and my cousin Melissa," she captioned the Instagram pic. "102 degrees at the zoo, not happy campers. #tbt."