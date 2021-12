Rob Schneider and Elle King

Wait, what?! The Grown Ups actor is actually King’s dad. The “Ex's & Oh’s” singer revealed why she changed her last name during an interview with ABC News. "I wanted to be myself. I am my own person,” she said in November 2015. "It’s not that I wanted to be a famous person. I wanted to be a performer. But I worked really hard and I did everything myself.”