Have Things Gotten Better?

“I felt terrible. I still feel terrible because I do love them,” Cartwright said on the July 1, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast of what went down between her and Schroeder. “I think about it all the time.”

The Kentucky native claimed: “I have reached out since the wedding and said, ‘Everything is so gorgeous and I hope that we can talk one day and I’m so sorry for how things went down,’ and I haven’t gotten any response just yet. I’ll try again in a couple weeks or something. I just like to make things right. … I get so upset. I don’t want to cause any drama.”

Cartwright also set the record straight on whether she knew about Taylor’s text message drama in the weeks leading up to the wedding. “I personally never sent any text messages. I will make that very clear because I would never do that to them. I was planning on going 1,000 — 100 percent,” the Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky alum said. “Jax just started getting in his head, getting all worked up about flying with the baby so he tells — which is a lot — and you know how Jax is, he’ll just text and rage text and everything else.”

Cartwright noted that “it hurts” her feelings how strained her relationship has become with Schroeder amid all of the drama. “I know we were in the wrong at the end of the day. I know that for sure,” she confessed, noting she has tried to make amends.