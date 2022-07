Peter Madrigal Sounds Off

“Apparently, Brittany was sent the same disinvite letter that I was. I was BCC’d on it,” Madrigal exclusively told Us on July 12, after confirming that he was uninvited to the Rome nuptials. “The Stassi things, I’m not neutral on that. You going to disinvite me and BCC me, come on, no. Ridiculous.”