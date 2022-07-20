The Money for Plates

According to Cartwright and Shay, the former Hooters waitress sent Schroeder the money to cover her and Taylor’s plates at the wedding. The Off With My Head author allegedly sent the money back after Cartwright and Shay recorded a podcast about the situation in July 2022.

“Stassi sent the money back. … Brittany had paid for the plates because she couldn’t make it. And said ‘Scheananigans podcast’ [as the note],” Shay told Us. “We didn’t do it maliciously or to talk s–t. And then the backlash from it, it was, like, that actually wasn’t even the intention. We’re like hopefully once she hears this, she’ll be like, ‘Oh, my God, now I understand.’ … It backfired on us.”