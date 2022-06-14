Why Didn’t Jax and Brittany Go to Stassi and Beau’s Wedding?

According to Cartwright, there are several reasons why she and Taylor didn’t go to their former costars’ wedding.

“We had actual reasons why we couldn’t go that were not talked about. Like Cruz’s passport didn’t come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home,” Cartwright said on “Betches Moms” podcast. “I mean, there was actual things that happened right before the wedding that we actually couldn’t make it to the wedding for those reasons. But I know, like, having to wait to the last minute and not being able to be there for someone who I really do think of as one of my best friends, like, I feel terrible about and I’m truly sorry. And I hope that one day, we’ll be able to talk about this and figure it all out. Because I do want our kids to grow up together.”

She insisted that she did not “wait to the last minute because I knew I was going to not be there for weeks” despite Schroeder and Clark’s claims.

“That was not the case. It was that I was literally trying to be there, up until the very last minute,” she said. “So there was a lot of things that were going on. And I don’t know, I just felt terrible about it altogether because that’s just not my personality, I would never try to put my friend in that situation. And I don’t know, I just hope that one day we can talk about it, figure it out and get past it over time. I’m just gonna give her time.”