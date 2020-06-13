April 2020

As the twosome geared up to watch their romantic proposal on Vanderpump Rules, which aired months after Beau got down on one knee, they were also faced with criticism. On the April 21, 2020, episode of the show, fans saw the couple argue over Kristen the night before he popped the question.

“You can go home to Kristen or you can go home to me,” she screamed on the episode. “I feel so embarrassed and so weird and I can’t believe you’re doing this to me right now. I am upset and you refuse to look at me! I am your f–king person, am I not? Am I not? Beau, am I not?”

After the episode aired, Beau took to Twitter, writing, “OK I’m drunk. I’m annoyed. You don’t know me. I’m happy in my relationship! I can psychoanalyze myself without your DM’s or comments. I still have my balls ass wads! (I love that word – ass wads).”