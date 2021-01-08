Love Lives

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s Relationship Timeline

By
Vanderpump Rules Stassi Schroeder Gives Birth Welcomes 1st Child With Beau Clark
Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
18
18 / 18
podcast
LTG_HEALTHY_HOLIDAY_AMI_12.22.20_600x338

January 2021

The couple announced the birth of their daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark.

Back to top