June 2018

Stassi and Beau made one of their first public appearances as a couple at her OOTD Day event in West Hollywood in June 2018. “[We’ll] start the day playing some video games, [play] with my dogs, brunch, day drink, then meet up with our friends, and just carry on the night,” she gushed to Us about living her best life. The Bravo star also revealed that commemorating her “Outfit of the Day” selfies as a national holiday was her “supportive” boyfriend’s idea.