June 2020

Stassi confirmed in June 2020 that the couple are having a baby girl.

“I was raised by great women, and the lessons I learned from them I’ll FW to my daughter and then some!” Beau added at the time via Instagram. “She will be great, powerful, humble, kind, loving, compassionate, and a dash from Kesha… “She’ll be a motherf*cking WOMAN!!! #thankful.”