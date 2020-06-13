June 2020

After news broke that Stassi was fired from Bravo — and lost her podcast and PR agency — a source told Us that she was leaning on Beau.

“Beau has been being her rock throughout all of this and she’s been grateful to have his support,” the insider told Us. “Professionally speaking, Vanderpump Rules and her podcast were her main priorities and she loved working on both.”

A second insider noted at the time that she was “surprised and upset” by the network’s decision.

“Stassi was not expecting to be fired. She lost a lot of money from losing sponsorships and paid opportunities,” the second source said. The insider also noted, however, that she and Beau had saved a lot of money in recent years.