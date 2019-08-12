May 2019

Stassi and Beau’s relationship hit a few rough patches during season 7 of Vanderpump Rules due to her drunken meltdowns. During the reunion, which aired in May 2019, Stassi admitted that she was mixing Adderall, a prescription drug used to treat ADHD, with alcohol while filming the season.

“I want to figure out what it is that’s making me like this. And I hurt my friends, I hurt him, I hurt myself,” she explained. “And that was a moment where I was like — and I didn’t want to, like, full-on come out and say this, but I’m not gonna take Adderall again. Like, I’m not gonna do that. … I’ve stopped taking it.”