November 2018

Several Vanderpump Rules stars told Us that Stassi and Beau will be the next pair to wed from the series in November 2018. “We think Beau is great, we’re so happy for them, I think they’re so adorable how they dress up together and do all kinds of stuff like that. I think they’re great for each other,” Brittany Cartwright gushed.

Jax Taylor added, “I love Beau. In fact, him and I get along so well. He’s just a very easygoing guy. He’s basically the polar opposite of Stassi, which I think that’s what she needs. It’s kind of an opposites attract situation there. … Finally she’s got a good guy, she’s got a great guy and they both really love each other.”