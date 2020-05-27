The Bridesmaids

While Schroeder initially didn’t want bridesmaids, she ended up picking nine of her friends and family members.

When I told my friends that I didn’t want to have bridesmaids, though, they were livid. They were like, “Abso-f—king-lutely not. We love you, and this means more to us than it does to you. If you don’t do bridesmaids, we’re going to kill you,” she said in January 2020. “But once I made that decision, I quickly realized: Oh, shit. If I’m going to do this, I have to really do this. I don’t like when weddings have 20 bridesmaids and 20 groomsmen, but I have so many people I want to include: my sister, my fiancé’s sister, my friends that I grew up with, and the friends that are a big part of my life now. It became a situation. And now I have nine bridesmaids. Don’t judge me.”

While Schroeder has yet to confirm which of her costars made the cut, she served as a bridesmaid for Katie Maloney and Brittany Cartwright in recent years.

“There’s been some drama around who I asked to be a bridesmaid … or rather, who I didn’t ask,” Schroeder wrote for Glamour. “Everyone’s allowed to feel salty. Everyone’s allowed to talk a little s—t. Just make sure I don’t find out about it. Do it properly, in the privacy of your own home, between you and one other person.”