The Guest List

Schroeder won’t just have to worry about her Vanderpump Rules costars starting drama. She revealed in February 2020 that she invited both Lisa Vanderpump and Teddi Mellencamp to the wedding. Mellencamp, who isn’t on good terms with her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar, told Us, however, that she isn’t worried.

“I think it would be fine,” the accountability coach told Us in April 2020. “Even after Lisa and I had our issues, we still saw one another at Denise [Richards’] wedding and we were fine. Anytime you go to a wedding, hopefully you’re not making it about yourself and your personal issues. I would assume the priority will be on Stassi and Beau.”