The Kristen Doute Factor

Shortly before Schroeder and Clark got engaged, the Bravo star’s falling out with friend Kristen Doute took another turn for the worse. As a result, Doute wasn’t invited to the engagement party. Schroeder has played coy about whether the James Mae designer will be make the final guest list, but she confirmed in January 2020 that she isn’t a bridesmaid.

“My heart wants Kristen there. I am praying and hoping that we get to a good place where we understand each other,” she told Glamour in February 2020. “But I have no idea how this year will go. I have no idea if we’ll be getting along. … And why would I invite someone who’s angry with me to one of the most important days of my life?”

As for May 2020, the two women are still on the outs.