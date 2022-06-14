2020

While opening up about her experiences as the only Black cast member on the show, Stowers claimed that Schroeder and Doute had called the police on her for an alleged robbery after learning about her relationship with Taylor. “There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” she told Floribama Shore‘s Candace Rice via Instagram Live in June 2020. “They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview. It was just funny because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave. So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me.”

Stowers also alleged that she was subjected to racial attacks from pair after they learned about her and Taylor. “I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he’s done like, a thousand times, they wanted to attack me instead of him. They wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack,” she said at the time. “I was wrong, I was this, I was that, calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths. … I was just really, like, confused that they were attacking me and giving him nothing — in my opinion. He got off very, very, very, easy — especially with the things I’ve been told.”