2021

After Schroeder and Clark welcomed daughter Hartford in January 2021 and Cartwright gave birth to her and Taylor’s son, Cruz, in April of that year, the two couples often held playdates for their little ones. “They’ll all grow up as best friends,” the Eastern Kentucky University alum told Page Six in May about Cruz’s relationship with his fellow Vanderpump Rules babies. (Lala Kent welcomed daughter Ocean in March 2021, while Scheana Shay gave birth to daughter Summer the following month.)