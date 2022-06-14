May 2022

When the Witches of WeHo cofounder and Clark tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Rome, many of their former costars were notably not in attendance. Later that month, they called out two of their guests for bailing on their wedding at the last minute, despite telling others that they never planned to attend. “Two hours before I‘m about to go to the airport to get married I get a text from friends that are supposed to be our close friends that they’re not going to make it. It was so mind-blowingly insane,” Schroeder explained on an episode of her “The Good, the Bad, and the Baby” podcast.

Though the couple in question offered many reasons for skipping via text, the husband allegedly revealed in a group chat that he didn’t know Clark was a part of that he wanted to go to a golf tournament instead.