December 2019

Stephen walked out of recording Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast in December 2019 weeks after Arrow wrapped due to a sudden panic attack. “I’ve really really been struggling with the end of the show,” he said. “I’m mentally exhausted. I’ve cried twice today. My wife forced me to go to the doctor today because she was worried that something was actually wrong with me.”

He added: “I just need a f–king break. I want to be a dad, I want to be a husband and I don’t even really want to talk to my friends that much. I just need a break.”

Stephen ended the interview abruptly but later returned to finish it. “I got home, I got onto the couch, put a blanket over me, and was freezing and just sweating bullets,” he explained during the episode, which was released in January 2020. “I told my wife, I had a really bad panic attack.”