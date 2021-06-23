June 2020

Comic book writer Tee Franklin accused Stephen and Cassandra of being racist after he continued to host his “How’d You Do It?” podcast following the death of George Floyd. “F–k @StephenAmell he’s been showing us his racist ass ways for quite awhile [sic] now,” she tweeted. “AND his wife.”

The Hung alum subsequently responded to the accusations: “You totally nailed me. Hope that makes you feel better. I just followed you… so if you need something or you want to help me better understand, hit me up and we can chat!”