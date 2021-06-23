June 2021

Stephen denied reports that he was removed from a flight following an alleged drunken altercation with Cassandra. “My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight,” he tweeted. “And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed. I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story.”

Prior to the incident, the duo appeared on an ATX Television Festival panel for their short-form comedy series, Speech & Debate, which he starred in and she directed. She joked about his diva-like behavior on the set, while he admitted that he struggled to let her take control on the project.