7th Anniversary

“Happy 7th Anniversary baby! Just yesterday — We looked at each other in awe of the many blessings God has granted us! And the sacrifices you make on a daily to make us go are forever noticed and appreciated,” the NBA player captioned a series of photos dedicated to his love in July 2018. “Can’t imagine life without you. More love, more growth, more everything! 7/30/11 WSC x AC.”