December 2021

The family of three celebrated the holidays together.

“Merry Christmas! Wishing you Joy, Happiness, and many blessings this holiday season! 🙏🏼❤️🎄✨✨✨,” Sheree captioned a Christmas Eve snap.

Weeks later, Sheree shared a cryptic message about mistakes.

“If you could go back, what would you tell your younger self? I would have said.. Follow your passions.. People will hurt you, but always be kind and take the high road.. Don’t be afraid to fail or try new things.. Learn from your mistakes because you will make mistakes..it’s ok!” she wrote in January 2022. “You are strong, brave, beautiful and capable of anything you put your mind to. Life is short, so live it and love everyone. ✨ I hope your day was beautiful.”