Charlie Heaton

Heaton has been in a relationship with Dyer since 2016. He told V Man in 2019, “Because we work in the same industry and have had similar trajectories, we’ve gone through it together. Sharing that does bring you closer. They understand something that maybe no one else would. You go into high-pressure situations together but you can share those insecurities or whatever they are. The great, happy times, too. … Really f–king sweet!” Heaton shares a son with musician Akiko Matsuura.