Joe Keery

The Free Guy star has been dating actress Maika Monroe since they met on the set of their film After Everything in 2017. The pair made their red carpet debut together at the season 2 premiere of Stranger Things and have also been photographed together on numerous occasions since. Keery made a rare comment about his relationship with Monroe in August 2021, telling GQ, “There are advantages [to dating someone in the same industry] as well: somebody who kind of understands what’s going on with you in a pretty deep way. But yeah, I think she’s like me. She doesn’t take it all too seriously.”