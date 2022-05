Millie Bobby Brown

Brown made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, the son of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi, at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in March 2022. Two months later, Bongiovi accompanied Brown to the season 4 Stranger Things premiere. Brown was previously linked to Youtuber Jacob Sartorius, David Beckham’s son Romeo Beckham and professional rugby player Joseph Robinson.