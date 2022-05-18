Natalia Dyer

Dyer has been in a relationship with Heaton since 2016. They made their official red carpet debut at the 2017 British Fashion Awards in London. Dyer opened up about her relationship with Heaton during an interview with Cosmopolitan UK in May 2022, noting, “We were colleagues first. It’s a standard, natural thing that would’ve happened either way. We work on the same show – naturally we would do interviews together and things like that. The weirdest thing about [our relationship] is other people’s perception and reaction to it. Everything else just feels very human.”