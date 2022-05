Winona Ryder

Ryder has been in a long-term relationship with fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011. In the 90s, she was engaged to Johnny Depp. The exes dated from 1990 to 1993 before calling it quits. She also was previously linked to David Pirner, David Duchovny, Matt Damon, Pete Yorn, Page Hamilton, Henry Alex-Rubin, Blake Sennet and Tom Green.