A Spark Reignited

Finding themselves thrown together in the midset of Vecna, the newest threat from the Upside Down, Steve and Nancy start spending more time together and the gang realizes that feelings might still exist between the exes.

Robin (Maya Hawke), Steve’s best friend, is the first to notice after Nancy (who doesn’t know Robin is gay) gets jealous over her relationship with Steve and tries to coax Nancy into admitting she still loves her ex-boyfriend.

After Nancy dives head first into a lake to save Steve from Vecna, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), a new addition to the Hawkins gang, tells Steve that Nancy’s bravery in saving him is “the biggest act of true love my cynical heart has ever seen.”