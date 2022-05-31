February 2019

The New Mutants actor opened up about how he and his girlfriend support each other on and off set.

“There are times when you do get stressed. So to go home with someone you work with, and say, ‘I think they hate me.’ They’ll say, ‘No they don’t.’ You can break the walls down with your partner. Because we work in the same industry and have had similar trajectories, we’ve gone through it together,” he reflected during an interview with V Man.

The England native added: “They understand something that maybe no one else would. You go into high-pressure situations together, but you can share those insecurities or whatever they are.”