July 2019

While promoting season 3, Dyer discussed the upside of working with her boyfriend.

“It’s always really fun. We’re really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before,” the Tuscaloosa star told Refinery29. “There’s that sense of who knows if you’ll ever work together with this person ever again? Who knows? This might be your only chance to play like this.”