Kieran Culkin

The actor, who plays Roman Roy, dated Anna Paquin when they starred in the Off Broadway play After Ashley in 2005. He then dated Paper Man costar Emma Stone in 2010. In 2013, he tied the knot with model Jazz Charlton, who he met seven years prior at a New York City bar. They welcomed daughter Kinsey in September 2019 and son Wilder in August 2021.