Nicholas Braun

The How to Be Single actor is typically very private about his love life, though he has admitted that none of his relationship have been long lasting. He briefly dated artist Camilla Engstrom, who appeared in his music video for his 2020 single “Antibodies,” and he still trusts he’ll find love soon.

“I do believe it’ll happen at the right time with the right person. Until then, it’s fun to meet people and see what works,” he said in October 2021.