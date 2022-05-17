2019

In a video recorded before the World Cup, Rapinoe stated that she would not visit the White House if the United States were to win the championship. Then-president Donald Trump tweeted at the time, “Megan should WIN first before she TALKS.” He added, “Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House or our flag.”

In a blog post via The Players’ Tribune, Bird addressed her girlfriend’s feud with the commander-in-chief.

“Megan, man … I’ll tell you what. You just cannot shake that girl. She’s going to do her thing, at her own damn speed, to her own damn rhythm, and she’s going to apologize to exactly NO ONE for it. So when all the Trump business started to go down last week, I mean — the fact that Megan just seemed completely unfazed? It’s strange to say, but that was probably the only normal thing about it. It’s not an act with her,” she wrote.