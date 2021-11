Hannah Berner

Hannah had a flirty relationship with costar Luke during season 4 of the show, before consummating their romance during an April 2020 episode. After the pair broke up, the comedian claimed she and Luke dated for a few months, while he alleged that it was just a fling.

The “Berning in Hell” podcast host moved on with Des Bishop, whom she met in July 2020. The twosome got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2021 but didn’t announce the news until March.