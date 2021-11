Paige DeSorbo

When Paige joined the cast in 2018 for season 3, she quickly connected with Carl, whom she famously hooked up with in the kitchen pantry. The romance fizzled out that summer. The “Giggly Squad” podcast host moved on with Perry Rahbar, whom she introduced to fans during season 4 of the series. The pair called it quits in September 2020.

Us confirmed in October 2021 that Paige is dating Craig Conover after the two previously denied their relationship was romantic.