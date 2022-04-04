2. She Appeared on ‘Project Runway’

Sundin was featured as a model on seven episodes of the reality series in 2019.

“Major congratulations to @iamsebastiangrey for winning Project Runway season 17!!!” she wrote via Instagram in June of that year after Jhoan Sebastian Grey took home the title of best designer. “I had the privilege to wear a few of his designs on @projectrunwaybravo and each time it was a dream🥰 He really knows how to make a woman feel beautiful in his pieces. @iamsebastiangrey I cannot wait to see what you do next with this major accomplishment. Te amo bby!!!! ❤️❤️.”