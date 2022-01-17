March 2019

Cooke confirmed during the season 3 premiere of Summer House that he’d been unfaithful to Batula in the past. “A year ago, I was on a guys’ trip, I blacked out, and I woke up with a girl in my bed,” he recalled during the episode. “I’ve never felt worse in my entire life.”

Batula explained during the show that she found out about the infidelity a few months before they returned to the Hamptons to film — and despite losing trust for her then-fiancé, she chose to give him one more chance.

“You mean so much to me, I don’t ever want to put you through what I put you through,” Cooke told Batula on the show. “I’m 110 percent in this. We’re in this together.”