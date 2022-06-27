May 2022

Cooke exclusively told Us that having kids with Batula is “on a lot of people’s minds” after the couple tied the knot in September 2021. “I thought Amanda would be, like, gung-ho ready to go, but we just adopted our two rescue dogs and we are learning firsthand how much work that is,” he revealed. “It does change your life. It wasn’t one dog, it was two.”

The entrepreneur added: “She’s 30, so we still have a little time [to expand our family]. Some of her friends are just getting engaged and are about to get married. So, I don’t think she wants to be the first girl in her friend group to be showing up to [her] other friends’ weddings pregnant.”