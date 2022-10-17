October 2022

The couple exclusively told Us what it was like filming season 2 of Winter House, which shot in early 2022 and premiered that October, following their 2021 nuptials. “I think it was wonderful to just not have to plan a wedding anymore. It just, wedding planning as everyone knows and watched is not for me or for us,” Batula confessed, referring to the stress that she and Cooke were under during season 1 of the Bravo series.

During the show’s second season, Batula explained, “We were able to, like, get back into just being happy and in love and focusing on each other instead of planning a wedding. We had just adopted two dogs and just came back from a little mini moon. So we were just on cloud nine. Everything was great.”

Cooke agreed, telling Us, “It was wonderful. And I actually could think of it as, like, a true vacation. The previous season Loverboy, we had, like, five employees. I was still dealing with so much, you know, my desk was just like my virtual desk piling up while I was [in Vermont]. And now the team had grown like threefold. I could actually rely on people to kind of, you know, keep the, was show on the road.”