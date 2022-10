October 2022

During their appearance at BravoCon, the married couple opened up about their first year of marriage.

“[I had] the post-wedding blues is what they call it,” Amanda exclusively told Us. “I definitely sunk into a deep hole of depression and it just was sad. But once I got out of that, I think it was a lot of fun [to be married].”

Kyle, for his part, noted that the first year had “flown by” for him and his wife.