Loverboy Inc. vs. Night Shift Distributing, LLC

Loverboy filed its own complaint against Night Shift and its president Robert Burns in May 2021 for alleged acts of fraud. According to court docs, Loverboy accused the alcohol distributor of trying to get Loverboy to enter into “unfair, deceptive and exploitative distribution agreements.” Cooke’s company argued that Night Shift was in breach of contract after it allegedly promised to “waive the Massachusetts alcohol franchise law” and instead tried to “enforce those laws.”

Loverboy claimed it was entitled to “damages, treble damages and its attorney fees.”