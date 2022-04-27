Mos Eisley, LLC vs. Loverboy Inc.

The owner of Loverboy Bar, identified as Mos Eisley, LLC, sued Cooke for trademark infringement in September 2020, according to court documents filed in New York.

The plaintiff argued that it has been “making commercial use of its Loverboy Mark in connection with Loverboy services” since its opening of Loverboy Bar, which is located in Manhattan’s east village, in June 2017. That included the “marketing and sale of original craft cocktails” and “to-go cocktails” to its consumers under its label. The bar owner claimed that Cooke’s Loverboy name and logo were similar and therefore wanted the Maryland native to pay three times the damages for “willful infringement.” He also requested Cooke no longer use the Loverboy name or logo.