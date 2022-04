What Happened?

Loverboy filed multiple motions for dismissal with the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission both of which were “allowed” as of June 2021. Night Shift’s cross-motion to “compel arbitration” against Loverboy was denied as was Loverboy’s motion for “expedited decision of respondent’s motions to dismiss.” The ABCC dismissed the administrative petition on June 23, 2021.