What Was the Outcome?

Cooke’s company filed a counterclaim seeking “declarative relief,” which is a declaration from the court that would state that Loverboy had every right to use the name and that it didn’t infringe on Mos Eisley’s trademark. The brand also argued that the cocktail bar’s audience was limited to New York City, while Loverboy drinks were a broader demographic.

The case was settled out of court and dropped in February 2021. According to court docs, the attorneys and “respective parties” agreed to Rule 41(a)(1)(A)(ii) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, which is a voluntary dismissal of the complaint. “All claims and counterclaims are dismissed with prejudice, each party to bear its own costs and attorney’s fees,” the docs stated.