Why Did He Share His Troubles on ‘Summer House’?

“I didn’t mean to blurt out my legal woes. … Sometimes I’m honest and sharing to a fault. Like, no one needed to hear that,” Cooke exclusively told Us in May 2022 of his choice to air his legal issues on Summer House season 6.

“It’s highly personal, but, yeah, I’m taking big risks expanding Loverboy, taking it nationwide.” The businessman confessed, “A lot of people see me show up on the weekend — and I’m here to have fun — and they don’t necessarily stop and ask, ‘Well, how are you doing?’ You know, ‘Is everything OK?’”

He concluded: “And I’m like, ‘Well, I’m filming two TV shows, I’m planning a wedding for the third time in COVID, I’m expanding [Loverboy] — I just took out $4 million of debt. Uh, no, I’m actually losing my mind.’”