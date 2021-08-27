1. She’s a Highly Decorated Athlete

As the youngest person on the U.S. gymnastics team in Tokyo, Lee gained a major victory when she brought home a gold medal in the all-around competition and a bronze on the uneven bars.

Lee earned a silver medal as well in the team final, after Simone Biles withdrew due to mental health issues. Before the Olympics, she previously won gold at the 2019 World Championships.

“I’m an olympian forever. just like that my olympic experience is over. forever grateful to represent team USA & my amazing family back home,” Lee wrote via Instagram in July. “This has been the craziest yet most exciting journey. it was not quite how i expected my olympics to go but it’s one that i will cherish forever ! THANK YOU to everyone who believed in me & helped me get here, your support is truly amazing and i cannot thank you enough. 🤍 see yall on the plains ;)”